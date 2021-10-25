Covid-19: 16 Contract Virus, 1.4 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Kenya has announced 16 new Covid-19 infections after 1,318 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 252,688.

The positivity rate is now at 1.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,675,023.

All the 16 cases are Kenyans, with 9 being males while 7 are females. The youngest is a 20-year old while the oldest is aged 78 years.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,260.

Also, 81 have recovered from the virus, 71 from the home-based care program while 10 were from various health facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 246,355.

Vaccination Update

As of October 24th 2021, a total of 4,944, 441 vaccines had so far been administered across the country; 3,513,683 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,430,758.

