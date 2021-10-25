in HEALTH, NEWS

Covid-19: 16 Contract Virus, 1.4 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Covid-19 Update
A Ugandan health officer on April 29, 2020 takes samples for testing the Covid-19 coronavirus from a truck driver at the Kenya-Uganda border at Malaba. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya has announced 16 new Covid-19 infections after 1,318 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 252,688.

The positivity rate is now at 1.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,675,023.

All the 16 cases are Kenyans, with 9 being males while 7 are females. The youngest is a 20-year old while the oldest is aged 78 years.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,260.

Read: Covid-19: Over 1.3 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Also, 81 have recovered from the virus, 71 from the home-based care program while 10 were from various health facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 246,355.

Vaccination Update

As of October 24th 2021, a total of 4,944, 441 vaccines had so far been administered across the country; 3,513,683 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,430,758.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hate speech courts

Gov’t to Set Up Special Courts to Deal With Cases of Hate Speech
Anne Kananu Mwenda [Photo/Courtesy]

Supreme Court Stops Ann Kananu’s Swearing in as Nairobi Governor