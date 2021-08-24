Covid-19 Update: 1,166 Contract Virus as 36 Succumb

In the last day, 1,166 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,924, said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The positivity rate is now 11.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 230,794 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,326,598.

1,144 of the new infections are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 616 are females and 550 males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant and the oldest is 108.

The new cases were distributed across various counties namely; Nairobi 347, Kiambu 208, Kajiado 66, Nakuru 55, Migori 39, Murang’a 37, Machakos 32, Kitui 32, Nandi 31, Garissa 30, Mombasa 30, Busia 25, Nyandarua 24, Makueni 22, Nyeri 21, Baringo 17, Trans Nzoia 16, Uasin Gishu 15, Embu 15, Kisii 14, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Narok 10, Meru 9, Laikipia 6, Kisumu 5, Siaya 5, Bungoma 5, Kilifi 4, Bomet 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 2, Lamu 2, Hama Bay 2, Kirinyaga 1, Tana River 1, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

Over the same period, 1,901 have recovered from the disease; 1,699 from the Home-based isolation care program and 202 from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 215,374; 173,951 from the Home-based isolation care program and 41,423 from various hospitals.

“A total of 2,013 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,677 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 156 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen,” said CS Kagwe.

“No patient is under observation. Another 757 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 695 of them in general wards and 62 in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

In the last day, one patient has succumbed to the virus and 35 other late death reports from the past five months.

This pushes the death toll to 4,564.

Vaccination Update

The first doses administered as of Monday were 72,760 while second doses were 3,826. Cumulatively, 2,501,198 vaccines have so far also been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,714,858 while second doses are 786,340. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 45.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 236,040; Others 234,014; Health Workers 131,632; Teachers 119,169; while Security Officers are at 65,485.

