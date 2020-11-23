Court To Start Hearing Ruaraka Land Case Filed By Itumbi Against CS Matiang’i On Tuesday

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court will on Tuesday start hearing a case filed against Interior CS Fred Matiang’i by former State House digital director Dennis Itumbi.

Anti-Corruption Court judge Douglas Ogoti on Monday directed that the matter is heard under a certificate of urgency.

Judge Ogoti also noted that the issue will be heard under strict adherence to Covid-19 rules.

Itumbi has accused Matiang’i of overseeing a transaction that saw taxpayers lose Ksh1.5 billion to buy pieces of land for Drive-In Primary School and Ruaraka High School, that already belonged to the public.

“In the process of undertaking this noble project, the Kenyan taxpayers lost Ksh. 1,500,000,000 due to the 1st Respondent’s abuse of office, negligence, conspiracy and/or collusion” said Itumbi in court papers.

The pieces of land were sold by Afrison Export-Import Limited and Huelands Limited.

“I now Seek to charge him on four counts as per attached proposed Charge Sheet. If the Court allows the charge, he will take plea at The Anti-Corruption Court. The Matter is now before a Competent Court of Law and will therefore prosecute it there. Though in Public Interest, what must be shared will be shared,” Itumbi said in documents shared on Twitter.

Itumbi claimed that the CS ignored an advisory by a Quality and Standards team that told him not to pay for the land, but went ahead and paid.

“High Court has already ruled Ruaraka Land was Public Land and it was irregularly paid for by the Ministry under Matiangi,” added Itumbi.

In June 2019 a High Court ruled that Matiang’i was not supposed to offer compensation to the two firms as the land belonged to the public.

Itumbi also accused Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution of failing in their duties to investigate and prosecute the matter.

