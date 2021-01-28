Court Terminates Case Against High School Teacher In Former Machakos Senator Death

“The evidence does not place her at the scene of committing the crime,” Senior Resident Magistrate David Ndungi ruled.

Following the Senator’s death, Ntheya had been arrested with reports indicating that prior to falling ill, he complained about a headache and asked Ntheya to fetch paracetamol for him.

Kabaka’s condition reportedly got worse and he was ferried to the hospital via an ambulance before later succumbing.

While facing manslaughter charges then, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana described Ntheya as a caring lady.

“A caring lady (from Makueni) who takes a gentleman in distress to the hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice,” the county boss said.

Her lawyer and Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said his client was a “harmless woman of repute caught up in issues she had nothing to do with”.