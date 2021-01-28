in NEWS

Court Terminates Case Against High School Teacher In Former Machakos Senator Death

Esther Muli, high school teacher in Senator Boniface Kabaka's death (Image/Courtesy)

A Nairobi court has terminated the case against high school teacher Esther Muli Ntheya who was caught up in former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka’s death.

Ntheya was arrested in connection with former Machakos Senator Kabaka’s death after he collapsed in a Kilimani hotel but was later released.

In a new development, the case has been terminated due to lack of evidence after the DPP filed to withdraw the charges as the accused was not placed at the scene of death.

According to the prosecution, a report from the forensic and government chemist indicated that the investigating officer did not find evidence to charge the suspect.

Read: Family of Deceased Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Deny He Succumbed To Covid-19

“The investigating officer does not want the suspect to be held further. We pray to withdraw the miscellaneous application before this court”, the prosecution said.

 

Boniface KabakaEsther Muli Nthenya

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

