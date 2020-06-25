Court Suspends Appointment Of New Nairobi Water Board By NMS Director General Mohammed Badi

The High Court ha suspended the appointment of a new board of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director general Mohammed Badi until suit filed by activist Okiya Omtatah is determined.

Early this week, Badi had reconstituted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company board and appointed Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye to chair the board for a period of three years.

Ikenye was to take over from ODM leader Raila Odinga’s sister Beryl Okumu who has been appointed as the chairperson of the Governing Council of Kenya Water Institute.

The new board appointed by Badi included Athi Water Works Development Agency, Florence Njau (chairperson Nairobi Branch, Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers), Nicholas Nesbitt – Chairperson, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Wakaguyu wa Kibiru (Independent Member), Petronilla Asiyo Ogut (Independent Member) and the Chief Executive Officer, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (Ex-officio).

The new changes, according to a gazette notice by Badi took effect on June 17.

Badi said the changes were effected following the transfer of key functions from Nairobi County to the National Government.

