Court Summons Kamukunji OCS As Ugandan Man Charged With kidnapping Cop Escapes From Cell

Kamukunji Police Station OCS has been summoned by a Nairobi court after a suspect charged with kidnapping a police officer escaped from lawful custody.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed the OCS to present himself in court on Tuesday, May 19, to explain circumstances under which the suspect identified as Martin Wasike escaped from police cells.

The magistrate issued the order following a request filed by Alfred Nyandieka, the lawyer representing police constable Abel Misati’s family.

Wasike, a Ugandan national, went missing on Thursday from the Kamukunji Police Station where the court had directed that he alongside his co-accused Shariff Wanabwa and Phoebe Anindo be detained until June 2.

Reports indicate that officers at the station said the suspect managed to slip away during shift changes and his disappearance was only discovered during roll-call.

The suspects were charged last week with the offence of kidnapping in order to murder.

According to the police, the three committed the crime on January 19, 2020, at an undisclosed location.

“…on or about January 19, 2020 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court kidnapped police constable Abel Misati in order that the said officer may be murdered or disposed of as to be put in danger of being murdered,” reads the charge sheet.

The 27-year-old cop has been missing for four months now.

On April 17, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tracked and recovered his mobile phone in Eastleigh.

The prosecution says at least 10 witnesses will testify in the case.

