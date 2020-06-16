High Court Stops Sports Tribunal From Hearing Proceedings Against FKF

The High Court of Kenya at Mombasa has stopped Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) from entertaining proceedings against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) till further notice.

The prayers were sought by two petitioners: Gabriel Mugendi and Lilian Nadungu, who want a declaration that the SDT is not an arbitration court as envisaged in the Kenyan constitution.

They also want a declaration that the SDT has no powers to hear sports related disputes in respect of leagues and FKF elections.

SDT have twice quashed FKF elections and is currently hearing a case challeging the cancellation of the 2019-20 season over Coronavirus.

“An interim conservatory order staying all proceedings and further proceedings against the Football Kenya Federation at the Sports Dispute Tribunal be and is hereby granted forthwith until 29.6.2020,” ordered Lady Justice M. Thande.

FKF and Sports Ministry have been listed as interested parties in the petition.

The case is up for mentioning on June 29 when a date for ruling will be set.

