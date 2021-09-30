Court Slams Brakes on Kiagu By-election after Moses Kuria’s Petition

The High Court has barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting the Kiagu Ward by-election that was scheduled for October October 14, 2021.

This is following a petition filed by Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party challenging a move by the electoral body to bar its candidate from participating in the mini-poll.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, the court directed the Commission to address the standoff with CCK before holding the by-election.

The Commission disqualified Milton Mwenda from participating in the polls following a petition filed by United Democratic Alliance’s South Imenti Coordinator Salesio Mutuma Thuranira.

In the ruling delivered on Thursday, September 23, IEBC’s Leadership and Integrity Vetting Committee found that Milton failed to resign as a public officer within the legally provided timeline of seven days after the declaration of the vacancy.

CCK was asked to submit a replacement candidate within 72 hours.

However, Kuria said the party was dissatisfied with the ruling and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

IEBC also blocked Nathan Gitonga of the National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (Nopeu) from contesting in the by-election on similar grounds.

Gitonga’s party was, however, not given an opportunity to nominate the candidate’s replacement.

“The Commission’s leadership and integrity Vetting Committee has disqualified Milton Mwenda and Nathan Gitonga from Contesting in the Kiagu County Assembly ward by-election in Meru County that is slated for 14th October 2021,” said IEBC.

“The Committee found the 2 to have failed to resign as public officers within the legally provided timeline of 7 days after the declaration of the vacancy.”

Candidates, who had been cleared to participate in the by-election include: Simon Kiambi Ngaruni (UDA), Haron Kaburu (Maendeleo Chap Chap party), Samson Magambo (Jubilee), Joseph Mwangi (Democratic Party), Patrick Kananda (Chama Cha Uzalendo) and Joshua Nabea (Ford Kenya), Scholastica Mwendwa (Party of Democratic Unity), Douglas Kirimi (Safina), and Phillip Micheni of the Peoples Party of Kenya.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of death Eunice Karegi in May this year.

