Court Quashes University Degree Requirement For Parliamentary, MCA Aspirants

The High Court has quashed Section 22 of the Elections Act that requires aspirants for parliamentary and MCA seats to have a university degree.

Justice Mrima ruled that there was no public participation towards the enactment of the requirements, which had already been made mandatory by the IEBC for the 2022 General Elections.

The case was filed by a lobby group dubbed Sheria Mtaani through lawyer Danstan Omari, arguing that the law was discriminatory.

“That the General elections which should by law be held on the second Tuesday of August 2022 are fast approaching as IEBC makes preparations and directives to political parties to propose its candidates for the six elective positions thus the need for the court to urgently and expeditiously deal and determine the constitutional controversy,” Omari argued.

The degree requirement will however be in place in 2022 for president, deputy president, governors and deputy governors aspirants.

