Court Postpones Trial Of Suspects In Willie Kimani Murder Case As One Contracts Covid-19

A Nairobi court has postponed the trial of four police officers and an informer charged with the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani after one of the suspects contracted the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Presiding judge Jessie Lessit was told on Monday that the second accused, Administration Police officer Stephen Cheburet, who is remanded at Kamiti Maximum prison, is undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Following the development, Justice Lessit directed that the case be mentioned on October 26 for further directions from the court.

So far, the court has heard from 41 witnesses and only two are remaining to close the prosecution case.

Cheburet was charged with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri in 2016.

Other suspects in the case are AP officers Fredrick Leliman, Sylvia Wanjiru and Leonard Mwangi and police informer Peter Ngugi.

Lawyer Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

Their bodies were retrieved a week later from Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

The case has been adjourned severally.

In July this year, Justice Lessit adjourned the matter after concerns over lack of a conducive court to accommodate all parties in line with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines.

