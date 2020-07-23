Court Bars Police From Arresting MP Didmus Barasa In Con Case

The High Court has barred police from arresting Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa over a matatu sale dispute.

The lawmaker moved to court early this week seeking to stop police from taking him into custody over the dispute stemming from the sale of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) to a local businessman four years ago.

In orders issued today, the MP was directed to appear before Kajiado Chief Magistrate on August 4 to take plea in the case.

Barasa through his lawyer John Khaminwa had told the court that he sold the matatu to Irungu Mwangi through an agent but the businessman broke their sale agreement leading to the current standoff.

The MP had accused state operatives close to the businessman of politicizing the civil matter.

Read: ODM’s Etale Dares Didmus Barasa To Make Good On Threat To Deface Party Offices

He linked his woes to support for Deputy President Wiliam Ruto’s 2022 ambitions.

Speaking to a local news outlet today, lawyer Khaminwa reiterated the MP’s sentiments saying the MP is accused of selling the vehicle by false pretense for Ksh450,000.

“The matter is of a civil nature but it is being criminalised by politicians because of his support for DP William Ruto.” said Khaminwa.

In court papers, the MP details that he owned and operated three matatus on Kitengela routes. A vehicle was sold to Irungu and they signed a sale agreement, which, according to Barasa, Irungu later breached.

Read Also: Kenyans React As Handshake Fever Catches Up With Didmus Barasa, Simba Arati [Photos]

“Since I had taken a loan with Rafiki Micro Finance Ltd with the vehicle as security and I still had an outstanding balance of about Sh187,000, I instructed to tell him that I was selling the vehicle for Sh700,000 and that 500,000 should be deposited in my account and the balance of KSh200,000 be paid directly to Rafiki Micro Finance to enable it to release the logbook,” Barasa says in court documents.

He said that Irungu did not deposit the KSh200,000 to Rafiki as agreed and instead chose to continue paying the loan in instalments.

Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu