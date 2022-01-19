Court Orders Wanjigi’s Release From Custody

Embattled businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been freed by a Nairobi court after spending last night in custody following his arrest over alleged land fraud.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ordered Wanjigi be released from custody after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions confirmed that there is an order staying his prosecution.

” I lift warrant of arrest against Wanjigi and order that he be set free and released from custody”, Ochoi ruled on Wednesday afternoon.

The court adjourned earlier today to allow verification of the said court order barring Wanjigi’s arrest and prosecution.

” We are satisfied with the order and In that case we abide by it”, state prosecutor Everline Onuga told the court.

Ochoi also suspended summons issued against Wanjigi’s wife Irene Nzisa.

The prosecution, however, said police will go ahead and arrest five other people wanted over the alleged land fraud.

Himanshu Velji Dodhia, Kaneez Noorani, Mohamed Hussein Noorani, Kairu Augustine Thuo, and John Nyanjua Njenga were yesterday summoned to appear in court next week on Monday for plea taking.

Wanjigi was arrested on Tuesday evening after a raid that lasted for about 18 hours at Kwacha Group of Companies offices in Westlands, Nairobi. The arrest was effected by Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) officers moments after the court issued an arrest warrant for the tycoon and his accomplices.

Widely known as the “fixer”, Wanjigi has been accused of fraudulently acquiring land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built.

The 0.34414 hectares of land has been under investigation since 2018 after it was found that it had three different title deeds.

The Wanjigi and Nzisa case will be mentioned on March 18.

