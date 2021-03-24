Court Orders Scrutiny Of Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai’s Medical Report

The court has ordered for a thorough scrutiny of Goldenscape Group CEO Peter Wangai’s medical report, after it was alleged that he contracted Covid-19.

Wangai was accused of fleecing hundreds of investors millions in a scandalous greenhouse project, and was set to take plea today, March 24.

The plea taking has been pushed to next Wednesday, after he skipped court session on grounds that he was infected with Covid-19.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will be preferring 360 criminal charges held in 18 files against the Mr Wangai, who last week pleaded not guilty to other 21 counts of fraud related charges.

During last week’s session, the victims’ lawyers told court that Wangai’s accomplices had already fled to South Africa.

However, the defence team dismissed the claims saying Wangai was the only director of Goldenscape.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Sh550,000 return on a Sh320,000 investment after six months but started defaulting as of December 2019.

