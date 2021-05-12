Court Orders Release of Late Nyeri Businessman Wang’ondu’s Surety, Car As DPP Drops Murder Charges

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn murder charges against a Nyeri businessman accused of plotting the killing of his son.

Stephen Wang’ondu died on Friday last week at a private hospital, days after he was freed on a Ksh1 million bond.

The deceased, 75, had been charged with the murder of Daniel Mwangi alongside four other people. Daniel died on January 1, 2021.

The other four suspects are the late businessman’s driver James Mwangi, Eddy Ngari, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, State Prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told Justice Florence Muchemi the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had received a notification from Nyeri’s Outspan Hospital confirming the death of the suspect.

Read: Nyeri Tycoon Accused of Plotting Son’s Killing is Dead

Consequently, the presiding judge directed the release of the deceased’s surety as requested by his attorney Mahugu Mbarire.

Justice Muchemi also ordered the release of a Toyota Prado KBA 583B owned by the late Wang’ondu, seized by the state as an exhibit in the case.

The judge, however, ordered Wang’ondu’s son, David Mworia, who was granted custody of the vehicle, not to dispose it until the murder case is heard and determined.

The DPP’s representative told the court that the case against the other four suspects will continue.

The court heard that one of the suspects, Warutumo, had entered into a plea bargain with the state.

Read Also: DCI Details How Suspects Spent Money After Payout In Nyeri Businessman’s Murder

Ondimu said the suspect will now be a state witness in the case and will testify against the other three suspects.

The suspects, according to the prosecution, had been hired by the deceased to kill his son after a family feud.

The deceased is said to have been in love with his son’s wife. Investigators also probed the multiple life insurance policies he had taken on his relatives including Mwangi.

Read Also: Detectives Unravel Mystery Behind Gruesome Murder Of Nyeri Businessman Daniel Mwangi

The tycoon is said to have initiated the compensation claim barely a month after Daniel’s burial.

It was also revealed that the businessman who owned 100 acres of land, commercial buildings, petrol stations and a quarry, struggled financially over the past year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu