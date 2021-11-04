Court Orders Police to Produce Missing Lawyer Hassan Nandwa, Ex-convict Bwire Within 24 Hours

A court has ordered the production of Prof Hassan Nandwa and his client ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire before it within 24 hours.

The court has also ordered telecommunications company, Safaricom, to avail Nandwa’s call logs between October 28 and November 2.

The orders come after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) threatened legal action against the police should the two who went missing on October 28 not turn up in a day.

LSK CEO Mercy Wambua said Nandwa disappeared on Thursday last week “in the course of his professional work”.

Ms Wambua said the lawyer did not commit an offense as advocates have a duty to take up all forms of legal cases without discrimination.

“In light of the above, and in line with its mandate, the Law Society of Kenya demands that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Independent Policing Authority expedite the investigations into this matter and indeed all others similar matters to identify the evil perpetrators who must then be apprehended, arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly,” said Wambua.

On Monday, Nandwa’s family said they believed their kin was in police custody after seven armed men stormed their home on the day he (Nandwa) went missing.

“They told us that they had no issue with the old man and that they wanted the other man,” said Elmiqdad Hassan, adding that the alleged officers did not have a search warrant.

CCTV footage shows the men walk through the main gate at around 11.03 pm last Thursday and leave at 11.40 pm.

