Court Orders NMG To Pull Down COVID-19 Millionaires Exposé

A Nairobi court has ordered Nation Media Group to pull down the ‘Covid-19 Millionaires’ expose that ran in August pending a libel case against them.

Megascope Ltd moved to court over the expose that shocked the nation, exposing the rot in Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The company linked with Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia wants the story pulled down from the company’s social media platforms.

Megascope is suing NMG and investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Appearing before Justice Joseph Sergon, Megascope lawyer Njoroge Regeru said the story continues to taint his client’s image.

But NMG lawyer Kiragu Kimani opposed the application to pull down the story. He added that an earlier order not to carry any more stories relating to company was sufficient.

Judge Sergon allowed NMG and Okari’s affidavits that were filed late last evening to be part of the case.

According to the NMG lawyer, it was hard locating the journalist who has since gone into hiding.

The case will be mentioned on October 22.

A senate report showed that Megascope received a Sh5.4 billion contract to supply theatre equipment. The company was subcontracted by a Chinese firm – Shenzen Mindray Biomedical Electronic Co.

“The committee finds that the contract and the subcontractor’s deed of warranty were used to circumvent the procurement process by awarding the subject matter of the contract to Megascope, a party that would otherwise not have qualified to be awarded the contract as per the term of the tender that required bidders to be original equipment manufacturers,” the report noted.

Megascope was awarded a Sh765 million contract by Kemsa for the supply of personal protective equipment, another tender for the supply of SV300 ventilators at Sh165 million and a Sh35 million deal to supply KN95 mask at Sh700 each.

