Court Orders Mediheal Hospital to Pay Ex-staffer Sh2 Million over HIV Test Taken without Consent

A former employee at Mediheal hospital has been awarded Sh2 million by the court for having been tested for HIV/AIDS without her consent.

The hospital will thus pay Sh2 million as part of compensation for the violation of her rights with an earlier set aside award of Sh900,000 by the HIV tribunal in a November 2020 decision.

Part of the compensation includes Sh400,00 for conducting an HIV test on the former employee without her informed consent, Sh250,000 for failure by the hospital and the doctor to conduct the mandatory pre-test and post-test counseling therapy on her, and Sh500,000 for disclosing the HIV tests results to other people without her consent.

Also, the ex-employee has been awarded Sh850,000 as part of the emotional and psychological anguish she was put through.

Read: Court Awards Woman Sh500,000 for HIV Test Done Against Her Will

The case dates back to 2019 where the ex-employee was working at the Mediheal Hospital Eastleigh branch and decided to seek medical aid after falling ill on May 25, 2019.

She was thus admitted to the branch and Doctor Sadiqi Parvez Ahmed attended to her. Numerous tests were conducted including HIV/AIDS without her blessings.

Apparently, when the HIV results were out, her colleagues got to know about them before her as they were casually discussing it.

The ex-employee narrated that in a quick turn of events, she was moved from the facility’s restaurant section to the laundry department before finally being fired.

Thus, the ex-employee argued that she was traumatized by the actions of the hospital and suffered stigmatization.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu