Court Orders IG Mutyambai To Arrest 3 Nyandarua County Assembly Officials, Escort Them To Prison

Three officials of the Nyandarua County Assembly are in trouble over contempt of court.

The trio that includes acting speaker Zachary Njeru now risks being locked up in prison following a warrant of arrest issued against them by Justice Hillary Chemitei.

In a directive issued to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the judge ordered the police boss to arrest Njeru, Edinald Kingori (Majority Leader) and Elizabeth Wanjiku (Clerk) and escort them to prison to start serving a 60-day jail term.

The officials are among members of the House opposed to the reinstatement of Speaker James Ndegwa after a long-standing leadership row.

The trio was on October 13 found guilty of court contempt and ordered to hand over the Assembly’s mace and the speaker’s car within 48 hours.

Read: Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome Impeached for a Third Time

They were also sentenced to two months in prison with an alternative of Ksh200,000 fine each.

Despite the order issued by the same judge, the officials are accused of having frustrated Ndegwa’s return to the House using hired goons.

“In the premises, I find that the three contemnors have breached the orders and directives of this court issued in October 2021 and this court cannot countenance,” ruled the judge.

The Speaker has been embroiled in a legal battle with some MCAs over his impeachment.

When he returned to the House as ordered by the Court, the Speaker found doors closed.

Read Also: Stand-off at Nyandarua County Assembly As Speaker Wahome Denied Entry

He was flanked by Kamau Gathungu (Leshau ward), Kieru Wambui (Gatimu), and Kariuki Maguna (Murungaru) among others.

Those on the opposite side said they would not allow a “stranger” to preside over the business of the day.

Speaker Wahome blamed Governor Francis Kimemia for his woes, noting that he was going after him for his own selfish interests.

Read Also: Chaos at Nyandarua County Assembly as Ousted Speaker Wahome Ndegwa Attempts to Access Office [Video]

While the speaker and his allies were stranded on the other side of the chambers, others were ready to transact business of the day in a session led by First Chair of the Speakers panel Wanjiku Muhoho.

However, due to rising tensions, the session was adjourned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...