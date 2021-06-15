Court Orders Freezing of Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Mureithi’s Assets

The High Court has ordered the freezing of assets belonging to Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Mureithi Wangai and his companies.

This follows a multimillion case facing Wangai over alleged fraud, where investors lost millions to his firm, Goldescape Greenhouses.

Among the assets include vehicles, motorcycles, and land parcels distributed in different parts of the country.

Wangai was arrested in March 2020 after several people filed complaints with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accusing the businessman of defrauding them their hard-earned fortunes.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh550,000 return on a Ksh320,000 investment after six months but started defaulting as of December 2019.

According to DCI, Wangai’s firm lured investors to invest in Greenhouses that were to be set up in Ol Kalou, Nyahururu and other places in the country which turned out to be a fraudulent investment deal. Initially, the investors were to be paid in December 2019 but the company started excuses blaming the lack of payment to poor weather patterns.

