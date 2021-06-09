Court Orders Arrest of Murang’a DCI Boss David Cheruiyott

A court has issued a warrant of arrest against Murang’a South’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss David Cheruiyott over disobedience of orders.

The officer is accused of ignoring court orders in a case where two Nigerians are charged with trafficking cocaine.

The suspects Solomon Nduba Abuzike and Cletus Okeke Onyabuchi, through their lawyer, Elkana Mogaka, had filed a complaint that the DCI boss had refused to release their phones.

The lawyer told the court that the suspects have not been able to secure their freedom despite being granted bail since they can’t reach their families.

The suspects, who argued that they do not have the contacts of their relatives’ off head, have been in custody since April 19.

Kigumo Principal Magistrate Shivai Agade agreed with the defense counsel that Cheruiyott was in breach of court orders requiring him to release the suspects’ gadgets.

Earlier, the suspects had also written a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti complaining of Cheruiyott’s refusal to obey the court order.

Commenting on the matter, the magistrate noted that Cheruiyott needed not to be pressured through his boss to obey court orders, saying by opting to ignore legally founded directives of the court, he was setting a bad precedent likely to induce impunity hence needed to be accountable.

Besides the drug trafficking charge, the suspects are also charged with the offense of being in the country illegally.

A charge sheet tabled in court indicates that the two were found to be storing cocaine weighing 200 grams in their rooms in Kenol on April 19.

The cocaine is estimated to have a market value of Sh600,000.

