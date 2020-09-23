Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-DCI Boss In Land Fraud Case

Former Kajiado North Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Stephen Wambua is facing arrest for ignoring court summons.

Ngong magistrates’ court issued a warrant of arrest against Wambua on Tuesday after he failed to honour summons issued by Ngong Senior Principal Magistrate P. Achieng over abuse of office in a land fraud case.

The ex-DCI boss is accused of having defrauded David Mahugu Thondu a piece of land — Kajiado/Kipeto /1452 —after instructing Kajiado North land registrar to irregularly revoke his title deed.

The title had been legally issued to Thondu on September 12, 2018.

Wambua is accused of having colluded with his co-accused, George Ngure Kariuki, to defraud Thondu the 15-acre land.

Kariuki, a former United Insurance company director, is accused that between November 26, 2014, and December 29, 2019, at Kajiado lands register office, he claimed that the said piece of land was fraudulently obtained by Thondu, a fact he knew was false.

The 72-year-old is out on cash bail.

Police reports indicate that more suspects who include land registry officials are expected to be arraigned to answer to criminal charges in the case to be mentioned on November 21.

