Court Orders Arrest of Embu Governor Martin Wambora

A Nyeri court has issued a warrant of arrest for Embu Governor Martin Wambora over contempt.

Also wanted are County Secretary County Jason Nyaga, the Finance and Economic Planning Executive John Njagi and Chief Officer Ruth Ndirangu.

The four-county officials skipped their sentencing before the Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Njagi Marete on Tuesday.

The judge had on Thursday, March 10, found the officials in contempt of a court order requiring them to remit the Kenya County Government Workers’ Union statutory fees. The order was issued on December 1, 2020.

Justice Marete directed the OCS Nyeri Police station to effect the arrests.

The case will be mentioned on Thursday, March 17, to review the progress of the matter.

The Embu county staffers had in October 2021 staged protests citing poor working conditions and salaries.

In their grievances, the workers claimed that Wambora and the County Public Service Board had refused to address their concerns.

The workers said that some of them could not access loans as they had been blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Wambora doubles up as the Council of Governors Chairperson, a position he has held since January 2021.

