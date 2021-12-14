Court Orders Arrest of DCI Boss Kinoti Over Contempt

The High Court has issued a warrant of arrest against the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti over contempt of an order requiring him to return guns confiscated from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday.

The court directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to effect the arrest and ensure Kinoti is arraigned in court to answer to the said charge.

The DCI boss was last month sentenced to four months in prison by Justice Anthony Mrima for disobeying the orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita in June 2019.

Justice Mrima gave Kinoti seven days to surrender to authorities at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The seven days lapsed on November 26.

Kinoti has maintained that the said guns are not in his custody but that of the Firearms and Licensing Board.

Police had seized seven firearms belonging to the businessman at his house in Malindi in 2017.

The crackdown was linked to his close association with Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) that rivaled Jubilee party in the hotly contested Presidential Election whose outcome was contested.

Justice Mwita ruled that the State acted irrationally by carting away Wanjigi’s guns while he still held a valid license.

