Court Orders Anne Ngirita’s Arrest After Surety Withdrawn

anne ngirita
NYS Suspect Anne Ngirita Joins Jubilee Party. [Courtesy]

A court has ordered for the arrest of Anne Ngirita in the Sh468 million NYS bribery case.

Magistrate Eunice Kagure directed that the accused be held until she can find another guarantor to stand in for her.

This was after one Stephen, who had pledged his property as surety for Anne, withdrew his pledge.

According to Kagure, surety is a voluntary act and the Court cannot force anyone to continue acting as a surety.

