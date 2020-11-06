in NEWS

Court of Appeal Upholds Miss Lang’ata Prison Ruth Kamande’s Death Sentence

The Appellate court has upheld a death sentence handed to Miss Lang’ata Prison, Ruth Kamande.

“Court of Appeal upholds death sentence of 2016 miss Langata Women Prison beauty queen Ruth Kamande accused of stabbing her boyfriend 22 times at Buruburu estate, Sept 2015,” DPP tweeted.

Kamande was sentenced to death in 2018 by Justice Jessie Lessit who noted that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict had stabbed her boyfriend, Farid Mohamed 25 times.

“The accused inflicted each stab, not in a frenzy as she alleged in her defence, but deliberately and intermittently.

“Her action was calculated to inflict pain and cause death slowly but assuredly. That is clear proof of malice, of spite, callousness and hatred,” Justice Lessit said, adding that the convict lacked remorse.

The former beauty queen is said to have found a text from another lady on Farid’s phone.

Friends close to Farid said that they had been in an off and on relationship and had since moved on with another woman before the fateful night.

In 2018, Amnesty International asked that Kamande’s sentence is commuted to life imprisonment.

The last execution was conducted in 1987.

