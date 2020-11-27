Court Lifts Ban Halting Murunga’s Burial, DNA Test Allowed

The orders halting the burial of Late Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s body have been lifted with the court ruling that his body would be released for burial on any other day convenient to the family.

In a ruling today, Friday, November 27, 2020, Magistrate Peter Muholialso allowed DNA samples to be collected from the late MP’s body with relevant parties to provide their own private pathologist at their own cost.

The DNA is expected to be carried later on today at Lee Funeral Home.

Murunga’s alleged lover Agnes Wangui and her children have also been allowed to attend the burial and participate in the funeral arrangements.

Following Murunga’s death, a woman identified as Agnes Wangui through her lawyer Danstan Omari claimed that the late MP had fathered her children thus sought to be included in the burial and funeral arrangements.

Wangui sough orders barring Murunga’s two widows Christabel and Grace from conducting the burial saying there may be concerted efforts to “lock her and her children out of the burial arrangements and the actual burial event”.

Wangui also wanted the court to order DNA tests to ascertain the children’s paternity.

She sought to have the remains of the deceased continue being preserved at Lee Funeral Home until DNA samples were collected in the presence of licensed pathologists appointed by both parties.

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching, while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she says.

In her court documents, Wangui claimed that they began dating thereafter and were blessed with their first child with Murunga renting a house for her in Ruai, Nairobi.

She stated that their romantic relationship hit the rocks after Murunga was elected Matungu MP in 2017.

