Court Gives Kamukunji OCS 2 Weeks To Arrest Ugandan National Who ‘Disappeared’ From Police Cells

Kamukunji Police Station OCS Shamir Yunis has been given two weeks by a Nairobi court to arrest a Ugandan national who escaped from lawful custody.

Martin Wasike, who was last week charged with kidnapping a police officer alongside his co-accused Shariff Wanabwa and Phoebe Anindo went missing on Thursday from the Kamukunji Police Station where the court had directed the suspects be detained until June 2.

The OCS was summoned on Monday to explain circumstances under which the suspect escaped from police cells.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Yunis told the court that “man is to error” and one of the cops at his station might have mistakenly or deliberately led to the escape of Martin Wasike.

“Man is to error that’s a fact of life, one of us must have erred and if it’s deliberate then there is an institution of dealing with the issue,” said the OCS.

Read: Court Summons Kamukunji OCS As Ugandan Man Charged With kidnapping Cop Escapes From Cell

Reports indicate that officers at the station said the suspect managed to slip away during shift changes and his disappearance was only discovered during roll-call.

The OCS told the court that he had launched an inquiry into circumstances under which the suspect escaped from the cells.

The court heard that he also sent a notice to other police stations to assist him in re-arresting Wasike.

The OCS had requested the court for a three-month period to probe the incident and arrest the escapee.

However, the Magistrate denied the request saying three months is a long time.

Also Read: Machakos County Gov’t Official Geoffrey Kwatemba Kidnapped In Nairobi

The matter will be mentioned on June 2 when the OCS is expected in court to give an update on the case.

Wasike and his co-accused were charged with the offence of kidnapping in order to murder.

According to the police, the three committed the crime on January 19, 2020, at an undisclosed location.

The 27-year-old cop has been missing for four months now.

On April 17, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tracked and recovered his mobile phone in Eastleigh.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu