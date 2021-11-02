Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against MP Mohammed Ali Over Surety of Terror Suspect

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Nyali MP Mohammed Ali by a Kwale Court over the surely of terror suspect.

The terror suspect, Noordin Hassan Abdallah alias Kamanda missed court sessions on October 4 and November 1, 2021, prompting the courts to issue the arrest warrant against the MP.

Abdallah’s case dates back to 2019 where he was arrested at Shimoni in Kwlae and charged with conducting recruitment and radicalization of local youths into Islamic State terror group.

MP Mohammed Ali stood surety for Abdallah hence he jumped bail. The case is ongoing in court.

Addressing the same, the MP has stated that he is not aware of the said warrant of arrest adding that he is only briefed of the case that is scheduled for hearing on November 18, 2021.

He further intimated that he is ready to cooperate with authorities to address and solve any issues that have arisen from the same.

“We went to court and the case was scheduled for hearing this month on 18. Is there a warrant I am not aware of? I am not aware, to be honest,” he told the Star.

