Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in Extortion Case

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Kilifi governor Amason Kingi following an extortion case.

Citizen reports that the country boss has on several occasions failed to appear for the case detailing 4 men who allegedly attempted to extort him Sh30 million. This in turn has left the case in limbo.

The court thus wants the governor arrested alongside another witness where they will be presented in court for further direction.

The traders who reportedly attempted to extort the county boss have been identified as George Ngugi, Abdul Aziz Alim, Moses Musee Maluki and Noah Akala Aduwo.

They denied the charges after being arraigned in court.

Consequently, the suspects are said to have posed as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives in 2018 where they executed their deal at Gracia Hotel in Kilimani.

