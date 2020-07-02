Court Gives Investigating Officer 7 Days To Record Uhuru, Raila Statements In Leaked CCTV Footage Case

The Prosecution team in the case involving two IT officers who were charged with taking videos of President Uhuru, Raila Odinga touring Nairobi CBD has been given one week to supply witness statements by the court.

The two, Patrick Rading Ambogo and Magoma Ayonga are accused of unauthorized interception of computer data contrary to section 17 (1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act after a video capturing the head of State and Odinga surfaced online.

The court ordered the investigating officer to record statements of Uhuru and the ODM leader, who were listed as complainants in the cybercrime case.

Court orders investigating officer to have President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga record a statement in a case where two suspects have been charged with posting CCTV footage of the two leaders inspecting a deserted Kenyatta Avenue by night pic.twitter.com/srtFnZbtYM — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) July 2, 2020

The footage that went viral on social media captured the President and his handshake partner inspecting ongoing road projects in the city.

They were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on June 17, 2020 and denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and were later released on a bond of Sh 30,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000 each.

“On 2nd day of June 2020, at around 2020 hours at Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, the two intentionally and without authorization intercepted a security CCTV footage capturing the head of state’s entourage along Kenyatta avenue,” read part of the charge sheet.

In their defence through their lawyer Danstan Omari, the claims were rubbished on the grounds that the charges did not exist in law and ideally added that the suspects were mere casuals at a city hotel.

“This alleged offence of intercepting a security CCTV does not exist in law. Our clients were never in State House and have never gone to any government installation to capture CCTV footage of government,” said Omari.

The case was set for mention today, July 2, 2020.

