Court Orders IG Mutyambai To Restore MP Alice Wahome’s Security

The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to restore Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome’s security.

In a petition filed at the court, Wahome had accused Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho of having been behind the withdrawal of her bodyguard in February this year.

The MP told the court that the two had also ordered the withdrawal of police manning her home in September last year in unclear circumstances.

Mutyambai was also listed as a respondent in the case.

The court heard that the withdrawal of her security was malicious and meant to intimidate her to change her stand on bad governance and her political beliefs and affiliation.

She told the court that she could not discharge her functions effectively to the people of Kandara and the country as a result of the withdrawal of her security.

The National Police Service (NPS) had in January this year stated that it will no longer provide VIP security to State officers who are involved or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts.

The MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp, however, said that she was clean and couldn’t understand the reason for withdrawal of her bodyguards.

