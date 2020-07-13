Court Declines To Free German National Charged With Defilement, Child Trafficking

Thomas Scheller, a German national charged with several counts of defilement and human trafficking has been denied bond by a Nairobi Court.

The court directed that the 71-year-old remain in custody until July 27 when the case will be heard.

Scheller was arraigned in court on May 26 and charged with six counts among them dealing with child pornography, child trafficking and defilement.

The retired engineer is accused of committing the offences in Kisumu and Nairobi counties.

It is alleged that between March and April at Nyalenda in Kisumu Central, he defiled a 13-year-old child.

He is also accused of exposing young boys to pornographic content before defiling them.

“On diverse dates between the months of March and April at Nyalenda in Kisumu, he unlawfully and intentionally exposed a child aged 13 years to an indecent audiovisual,” the charge sheet read.

The accused denied the charges before principal magistrate Nzibe Muthoni.

He was detained following an application by a senior police officer attached to the women and children’s rights division of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The court heard that the accused who is in the country illegally, is a habitual paedophile who targets young boys.

The prosecution told the court that Scheller had a pending case at Ukunda Police Station in Kwale County before he fled to Kisumu where he committed the indecent acts.

On May 4, when Scheller was arrested, he was in the company of a boy suspected to have been a victim of child trafficking and defilement.

After his arrest, the suspect led police to a lodge in Nairobi’s Ngara estate, where he allegedly stayed with the minor between April 30 and May 4.

