Court Gags Media from Covering Speaker Lusaka’s Child Upkeep Case

All media houses have been barred from covering proceedings in the case in which Senate Speaker has been sued for neglecting his unborn child.

In gag orders obtained by the lawyers representing the complainant, Irene Naswa Mutaki, Nairobi Resident Magistrate F. Terer barred all media houses, both print and electronic from covering the case.

“That a gag order is hereby issued to any print or electronic mass media in Kenya from açcessing, publishing, airing, narrating or commenting the case in any newspaper, journal, weekly magazine and TV or radio show,” the gag order obtained by lawyer Danstan Omari reads.

The case was coming up for mention on Wednesday for the parties to report to the court on the progress of negotiations sought by Lusaka’s team.

Lusaka had admitted to fathering the baby and asked to settle the matter out of court.

Through his lawyer Peter Wanyama, Speaker Lusaka said he is ready to pay the child’s maintenance once it is born, in seven months.

Lusaka also committed to taking care of the pre-natal expenses of the expectant woman.

In documents filed in court in June, the expectant woman sought Sh200,000 per month in support for her unborn child or a lump sum of Sh25 million if Lusaka is unable to meet his monthly obligations.

The woman’s lawyers also asked the court to compel the former Bungoma Governor to include her in his medical cover.

The court heard that Lusaka and the woman were together from 2018 until May 2021 when the relationship fell apart after she disclosed that she was heavy with child.

“The cause of their disagreement was exacerbated by Lusaka’s insistence on terminating the pregnancy, a proposal that the applicant declined to accede to and now she is three months pregnant and counting since she discovered that she was expectant of Lusaka’s child as she has not been intimate with any other man other than the respondent, a fact that can be confirmed through a prenatal paternity test,” court papers read in part.

