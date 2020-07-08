Court Gags DPP, DCI and Media From Commenting On Babu Owino Attempted Murder Case

A Nairobi court has barred the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Criminal Investigations (DCI) from prosecuting Babu Owino’s case on attempted murder of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve in the media.

Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi also ordered the media including blogs not to report on investigations in the case.

The case will be mentioned on August 11 to confirm whether DJ Evolve has recorded a statement on the shooting incident that occurred at Kilimani’s B-Club in January this year.

Babu Owino, whose real name is Paul Ongili, is accused of shooting DJ Evolve in the neck.

Babu was arrested and detained but was later freed on Ksh10 million bail, which was later reviewed to Ksh5 million.

DJ Evolve was discharged last month after spending over five months at the Nairobi Hospital but he still can’t walk or do anything by himself.

The court’s directive comes a week after a story covered by NTV on DJ Evolve’s condition elicited a heated debate on social media on the slow pace of the case.

In a statement shared on social media, the ODPP explained that the case had been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement following the shooting which affected his speech.

“According to the IO report, the victim is paralyzed and has a speech impediment making it very challenging to record his statement,” the ODPP said on Twitter.

“After the incident, the investigating officer diligently followed up on the case, to record DJ Evolve’s statement but found him in pain and overwhelmed. Due to the extraneous process that is taking a statement, it was unwise to take his statement at that point.”

The ODPP assured Kenyans that the victim’s statement will be recorded as soon as possible.

“The investigating officer was advised to wait for DJ Evolve’s condition to improve. We are happy at the progress that DJ Evolve has made and will use this opportunity to record a statement as soon as possible.”

