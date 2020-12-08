Court Freezes Transfer Of Ksh27 Billion From Nairobi County To NMS

This High Court in Nairobi has suspended the transfer of Ksh27 billion from the Nairobi County to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for 10 days.

This comes at a time the troubled Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is embroiled in a tussle with NMS boss Major General Mohamed Badi, with the former accusing the latter of usurping his powers.

As a result, Sonko refused to sign budgetary allocation to NMS, that has paralyzed some services offered by the entity.

Sonko was recently impeached by MCAs on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

Following the impeachment, the Senate has been recalled for a special sitting on Wednesday to consider the impeachment of Sonko.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka in a special gazette notice has recalled senators that were already on their Christmas break.

This is the second attempt to impeach the besieged county boss.

Read: Senators In Twitter Spat Over Sonko’s Impeachment

Early this year, Sonko, who is battling graft charges, survived an impeachment plot after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

The deal with the president required Sonko to surrender key county functions to the national government which are now being managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Major General Mohammed Badi. The functions are Health, transport, public works and planning, and development services.

In the budget that Sonko rejected, NMS had been allocated Ksh27.1 billion while his administration had been allocated Ksh6.4 billion to cater for the remaining county functions. The County Assembly was to receive Ksh2 billion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu