Court Freezes Sh115 Million Wired To Kenyan Woman By Mauritius-based Company

The High Court has frozen approximately Sh115 million in US dollars wired to a Kenyan woman by a Mauritius-based company.

Isabel Nyaguthii Wanjohi’s money was frozen by Justice Esther Maina, who ordered Standard Chartered Bank to transfer the funds to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) for safekeeping pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

According to court filings, the $1 million was given to Ms Wanjohi as an unsecured loan on April 13 by Platcorp Holdings Ltd, a Mauritius-based firm.

The money’s purpose was unknown, and the agency confiscated it as Ms Wanjohi was ready to wire it to South Africa via swift transfer.

“That the preservation orders prohibiting the respondent and or his agents or representatives from transacting, withdrawing, transferring, using and in any way dealing in respect of the USD 1 million held at Standard Chartered Bank,” the judge said.

Ms Wanjohi, an employee of Platinum Credit ltd, according to the agency did not give an explanation as to why she was getting the cash and why she wished to move it to South Africa.

The deposits, according to the agency, reflect money laundering operations, and when questioned, Ms Wanjohi allegedly presented an agreement with Platcorp Holdings ltd, saying it was an unsecured loan.

She also provided a second agreement between herself and Premier Credit (PTY) Ltd, dated April 7, 2022, in which she agreed to lend the company a similar amount. The lending agreement’s objective was not mentioned, and no one signed as a witness.

“The investigations established that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds in issue are proceeds of crime obtained from illegitimate sources by the respondent which require to be preserved pending filing and hearing of an intended forfeiture application,” the agency said.

The matter will be heard on September 12.

