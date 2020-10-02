Court Frees 11 Former Endarasha Boys High School Students Charged With Murder

11 former Endarasha Boys High School students charged with the murder of their two colleagues in an alleged arson in 2010 have been freed.

A Nyeri Court ruled on Friday that the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Jairus Ngaah ruled that the prosecution failed to link the 11 to the incident as the evidence presented in court didn’t meet the required threshold to convict the suspects.

“In the ultimate, the prosecution case failed, not necessarily because some of the accused persons may be innocent, but because the investigations were poorly conducted and therefore it is not possible for this court to pick the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” ruled Justice Ngaah.

“…I come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, the accused are acquitted of both counts of murder.”

The 11 had been charged that on October 17, 2010, they set ablaze one of the school’s dormitories housing 180 Form Ones leading to the death of two students identified as Kennedy Karogo and Joseph Mwangi.

In an interview with a local media, one of the accused stated that the case had adversely affected their lives as they have not been able to get good conduct certificates hence not able to secure jobs.

