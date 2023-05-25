Court Forfeits to State Sh108 Million Sent to College Girl by Belgian Lover

A High Court has forfeited more than Sh100 million sent to a college girl by her Belgian boyfriend to the State.

Justice Esther Maina on Thursday said the monies were part of a money laundering scheme.

“Upon consideration of evidence, and all materials placed before me. I am satisfied those two accounts are liable for forfeiture to the state. There is obvious money laundering with respect to the funds,” she said.

The judge allowed an application filed by the Assets Recovery Agency on grounds that the source of the monies was unknown.

The government agency told the court that Felista Njoroge – Nairobi Technical Training Institute student- had received the cash from a foreigner identified as Marc De Mesel.

Court documents showed that the foreigner on August 4, 2021 transferred $229,980, followed by $231,980 the following day.

On October 18, Ms Njoroge was invited to explain the origin of the money but was a no-show.

ARA also informed the court that investigations revealed that Ms Njoroge was part of a complex money laundering syndicate.

