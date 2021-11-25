Court Finds Expulsion of Isaac Mwaura from Jubilee Party Illegal

A court has found the deregistration of Isaac Mwaura as a member of the Jubilee Party, illegal.

On Thursday, the court quashed his expulsion from the ruling party.

The former nominated senator lost his seat after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision by the party to expel him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another political outfit.

Mwaura had previously obtained orders barring Speaker Ken Lusaka from declaring his seat vacant pending hearing and determination of his petition challenging his expulsion.

The injunction was issued by Justice Sergon J in May.

Shortly after his expulsion, the party replaced him with former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore.

In a gazette notice dated May 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Mwaura stood disqualified as a member of the senate representing persons with disabilities.

More details follow

