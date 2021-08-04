Court Dismisses Forgery Case Against Ex-presidential Aspirant Cyrus Jirongo

A Nairobi court has dismissed forgery charges against former Presidential aspirant Cyrus Jirongo relating to a property he purchased 30 years ago in Upperhill.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the charges were defective under Section 89 (5) hence terminated and Sh200,000 cash bail refunded.

“In the circumstances, I find that the proper section to terminate the charges is section 89 (5) where the charges should have been found to be defective as they ought not to have been filed against him in the first place,” Andayi ruled.

Last month, the Supreme court had ruled on the matter stating that the Jirongo could not be charged for an offense allegedly committed 24 years ago.

In a different account of events in 2019, the ex-Lugari was charged at the Milimani Law Courts for obtaining Sh50 million from Post Bank by false pretense.

Jirongo, was accused of giving false information linking the late Jonathan Moi to Sh50 million land fraud dispute, faced other charges including making a document without authority, uttering a false document and giving fabricated information to a person employed in the public service.

He denied all the charges and was released on Ksh200, 000 cash bail or Ksh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount. In 2017 the former legislator was declared bankrupt after High Court Judge Olga Sewe found that he was unable to service his debts.

