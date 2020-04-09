Court Dismisses DPP’s Application To Detain Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi At Manyani Prison

A Mombasa court has dismissed the prosecution’s application to have Kilifi Deputy Governor remanded at Manyani Prison in Taita Taveta County for 14 days.

The prosecution had asked the court to detain the DG at Manyani Prison to allow police complete investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwayi ruled on Thursday that the application lacks merit and would violate the accused’s rights.

Saburi’s legal team had opposed the prosecution’s prayer to detain him saying it would be illegal as he had not been charged.

Saburi was arraigned at Mombasa Law Courts on Monday following his arrest on Friday last week for refusing to isolate himself after a trip from Germany, one of the countries battling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Magistrate directed that the DG be detained at Port Police Station awaiting his bail ruling today.

Saburi had asked the court to release him on bail saying he can not flee the country as all international flights remain suspended.

The DG also rubbished the claim that he was directed to go into self-quarantine after jetting into the county. The DG argued that there is no evidence hence it should not be used in court.

Saburi, who tested positive for COVID-19, is accused of flouting a government directive that requires individuals who may have been exposed to Coronavirus self-quarantine hence endangering other people’s lives.

Rabai MP William Kamoti tested positive for the deadly virus after coming into contact with the deputy governor.

Saburi was discharged from Coast General Hospital on Friday after recovering.

He was arrested by at least 20 officers who were waiting for him outside the facility.

