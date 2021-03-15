Court Dismisses Application By Dj Evolve To Withdraw Case Against MP Babu Owino

A Nairobi court on Monday dismissed an application by Felix Orinda aka Dj Evolve to withdraw the attempted murder case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

In October, the disc jockey through his lawyer, Kenneth Mumbo, said he wanted to concentrate on his health rather than the case.

His immediate family, then, told the court that the case was interfering with Dj Evolve’s healing process.

The prosecution declined to drop the case before having a mental assessment test carried out on the victim.

Senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi granted the DPP a month and instructed them to appear in court on November 9 for mention.

In his ruling, magistrate Ochoi said he had seen the letter from Evolve to the DPP seeking to withdraw the case.

Evolve who is bedridden was allegedly shot in the neck by the lawmaker rendering him disabled from the neck down.

Babu was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of the DJ at B-Club, Kilimani.

He was later released on an Sh10 million bail that was to be paid in four equal installments.

The money would be used to settle costs incurred at Nairobi Hospital where Evolve spent at least six months.

