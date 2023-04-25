Court Directs Matiang’i, DCI and DPP to File Agreement for Withdrawal of Charges Over Alleged Raid

The High Court has given former Interior CS Fred Matiangi, DCI and DPP seven days to file a consent and withdraw charges over his alleged home raid.

This was after Justice Kanyi Kimondo heard that the DPP had written to the DCI ordering them to halt their inquiries into the alleged home invasion.

According to Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, the DPP instructed the DCI to end the investigations and ordered the police to cease investigating the matter further.

The DPP admitted to the court that they had written to the DCI about the issue but requested one week to provide their approval to discontinue the case.

Read: DPP Haji Instructs DCI to Close Case Against Matiang’i

Judge Kimondo ruled that parties were free to submit written consent in advance or as soon as it was practical for the court to formally adopt it.

The matter will be mentioned on June 7 for withdrawal.

On March 13, DPP Noordin Haji said the investigating officers provided insufficient evidence to warrant charges against the former CS.

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr Danstan Omari,” Haji said.

Read Also: Matiang’i to be Charged with Publishing False Information

He added: “The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offences as required by law.”

Matiang’i’s home is said to have been invaded by suspected police officers on February 8.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...