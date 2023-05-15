Court Declines to Unfreeze Pastor Ezekiel’s 15 Bank Accounts

A Mombasa High Court has rejected Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s request to unfreeze his more than 15 bank accounts.

Judge Olga Sewe on Monday ruled that the orders issued in Nairobi against the “man of God” and New Life Prayer Centre and Church will remain in force.

The presiding judge dismissed all the applications filed by the Pastor but allowed one that gives his followers access to his Mavueni Prayer Centre.

The pastor requested a temporary halt to the orders freezing his bank accounts but the judge deemed it unacceptable.

“The application dated May 8, 2023, being misconceived is hereby struck out,” said the judge.

The judge also rejected his appeal for the reinstatement of his World Evangelism TV channel, which would have nullified the Communication Authority’s show-cause letter suspending the station’s license.

The judge stated that the suspension was yet to be effected and that the preacher was simply asked to provide justification for why the suspension should not take place.

The judge ruled that the preacher should have gone before the High Court of Nairobi, which has oversight authority over the magistrate’s court hearing the case.

The court noted that Pastor Ezekiel did not present sufficient justification for the court to issue the orders he was seeking.

“It is settled that conservatory orders should be granted on the inherent merit of a case bearing in mind the public interest, constitutional values and proportionate magnitudes and priority level attributable to the relevant case,” said the judge.