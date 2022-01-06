Court Declines To Suspend Hiked Vehicle Insurance Premiums

Motorists have been dealt a blow after the High Court declined to suspend the planned increase of insurance premiums.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) moved to court yesterday seeking to have the review halted pending hearing and determination of its petition.

In the case filed at the High Court in Nairobi, the commission through lawyer Kelly Malenya, termed the new terms as discriminatory, unjustified and illegal.

But Justice Anthony Mrima declined to issue the orders sought by KHRC.

He, however, certified the case as urgent. The judge directed parties to appear for directions next week.

KHRC told the court that there was no public participation in the review of the insurance premiums.

“Unless the Honourable Court intervenes and halts the changes, consumers will continue to greatly suffer from the said acts of corporate impunity,” Lawyer Malenya said in court documents.

A number of insurance companies recently announced an increase of up to 50 per cent of premiums starting this year for Motor-Vehicle Comprehensive cover.

A number of insurance companies have also announced that they will not offer a comprehensive insurance cover for motor vehicles that are older than 12 years or with a value of less than Ksh600,000.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority is listed as the respondent in the case and the Association of Kenya Insurers as the interested party.

