Court Declines To Continue Holding Tecra’s Boyfriend Omar Lali For Another Week

A Lamu court has declined to have the police continue holding Omar Lali, the boyfriend of Tecra Muigai – the late daughter of Keroche Breweries proprietors Tabitha and Joseph Karanja.

Mr Lali has been in custody for the past 21 days after the deceased passed on while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

The case was mentioned on Tuesday before Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba via video link where the DPP and DCI sought to have the suspect held for another seven days.

DCI told the court that Lali was supposed to accompany officers to the crime scenes including his Jaha House in Shella where Tecra is said to have fallen to her death.

But when delivering his ruling, Mr Temba noted that the suspect has been to the crime scenes three other times and was cooperative.

He also noted that there was no need to have him behind bars just so that the police can visit the scenes of crime.

Further, the Lamu Principle Magistrate noted, in the 21 days that Ali has been in custody, the DPP was yet to decide what crime to charge or not to charge him with.

He also said that the suspect did not need to be in custody for the extraction of phone data or the pending toxicology report.

The court also said that Mr Lali did not pose a threat to witnesses or the community.

“Lali has no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he actually doesn’t know who they are. The court will therefore fix the bond terms on Wednesday at 2.30pm once Lali proves by documents his fixed abode,” said Mr Temba.

Tecra was living with Lali until her untimely death.

An autopsy report revealed that she suffered a head injury.

Until her death, the deceased Keroche Breweries heiress was the served as the Strategy and Innovations Director.

She was laid to rest on May 16 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

