Court Declines to Block Swearing-in of Four IEBC Commissioners

A High Court has declined to stop the swearing in of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

The appointees are; Juliana Cherera, Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit and Justus Abonyo.

Justice Weldon Korir on Thursday said the country was heading into the electioneering year and further delay of the swearing in could prove detrimental.

“It’s in the public interest that the conservatory orders should not be granted,” he said, adding that the commission should be busy at around this time.

“The petitioner’s conservatory order is for dismissal,” the court directed.

A petitioner, Nornael Okello, had challenged their swearing in under a certificate of urgency on grounds that their appointment violated the two-thirds gender rule.

Okello also noted that one of the appointees, Masit, if sworn in would have contravened the law since she had presented herself for election in the previous general election.

” It is only fair and just that this matter be certified and heard urgently and appropriate orders/directions be issued,” read the petition.

The appointees are set to be sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome after which they will assume office for a period of six years.

