Detectives Probe Incident Where Court Clerk Attempted to Take Own Life in Kirinyaga

Detectives are probing an incident in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County when a court clerk attempted to take away his life.

The circumstances surrounding his suicide attempt are yet to be determined as he was just found unconscious at Kianyaga Stadium with injuries to his neck.

Confirming the incident, Gichugu Sub-county police commander Anthony Mbogo said the clerk has since been taken to Kirinyaga Level IV hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police are also looking to interrogate his relatives as his identity is still kept anonymous.

“Police took him to Kirinyaga Level IV Hospital where he received first aid before being transferred to Kirinyaga Level V Hospital where he is currently admitted,” the sub-county commander said.

