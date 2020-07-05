Court Clerk Arrested For Allegedly Receiving Ksh500,000 To Steal File From Magistrate’s Safe

A Shanzu Law Courts clerk has been arrested by detectives based in Mombasa in connection with a missing court file in a drug-related case.

James Makumi was arrested alongside David Kiatu, the person in charge of the court’s archives.

While confirming the arrests, Kisauni Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Josephat Kisingu also revealed that the police are holding a third suspect, Mark Otieno, who was nabbed on suspicion of having given Ksh500,000 to the court clerk to facilitate the disappearance of the file.

According to Kisingu, the court file in a Ksh2 million drug-haul case was reported missing a day prior to the mention date, June 24.

“The magistrate reported that the file had gone missing and investigations were started and it was established that it had been put under lock and key in the Magistrates chamber and the only other person who had access to the file was his court clerk,” said the police boss.

Rosemary Kavinya, a suspect in the case, had been charged with being in possession of cocaine valued at Ksh2, 017, 200.

She denied the charges on June 12, 2020, when she appeared before Shanzu Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo and had been released on a bond awaiting trial.

“Detectives are following crucial leads that will bring to book other suspects who are alleged to have handed over Ksh500,000 to the third suspect to facilitate the disappearance of the file,” added Kisingu.

