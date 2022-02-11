Court Clears MP Oscar Sudi In Defamation Case Against Mama Ngina Kenyatta

A Nakuru court has handed Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi a reprieve in the case where he is accused of offensive utterances against former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

In a ruling delivered on Friday morning, Justice Isaac Orenge ruled that Sudi has no case to answer in the defamation case.

The MP had been charged with five counts including hate speech, assaulting a police officer, offensive conduct, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was arrested in September 2020 after surrendering to authorities at Langas Police Station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The MP was taken into custody after two days of being sought by a contingent of police officers deployed to his home over alleged hate speech and incitement remarks.

“As a law abiding citizen I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” Sudi posted on Facebook.

He was later airlifted to Nakuru and detained at Central Police Station before being charged in court.

More to follow

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...